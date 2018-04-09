67°
Louisiana Senate agrees to lift ban on bulletproof backpacks
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana students would be able to carry bulletproof backpacks if House lawmakers back a proposal that won from state senators.
Republican Sen. Mike Walsworth, of West Monroe, said the shooting at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed prompted the measure .
Louisiana law currently bans wearing or possessing body armor on school property.
Walsworth says the backpacks, which he says cost between $100 and $200, could offer some protection if a shooter is on campus.
Senators voted 34-2 for the proposal Monday, sending it to the House.
Democratic Sen. J.P. Morrell, of New Orleans, opposed the bill, saying it would give parents a "false sense of security." He says while the backpack could stop a bullet, the force could cause severe injuries.
