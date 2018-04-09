67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Senate agrees to lift ban on bulletproof backpacks

14 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 April 09, 2018 7:06 PM April 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana students would be able to carry bulletproof backpacks if House lawmakers back a proposal that won from state senators.
  
Republican Sen. Mike Walsworth, of West Monroe, said the shooting at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed prompted the measure .
  
Louisiana law currently bans wearing or possessing body armor on school property.
  
Walsworth says the backpacks, which he says cost between $100 and $200, could offer some protection if a shooter is on campus.
  
Senators voted 34-2 for the proposal Monday, sending it to the House.
  
Democratic Sen. J.P. Morrell, of New Orleans, opposed the bill, saying it would give parents a "false sense of security." He says while the backpack could stop a bullet, the force could cause severe injuries.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days