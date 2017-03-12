Louisiana seeking lenders to administer flood aid loans

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is looking for lending organizations to dole out aid to qualifying small businesses impacted by the March and August 2016 floods.



The state's flood recovery task force says the Office of Community Development is seeking nonprofits, community development financial institutions and federal credit unions to administer partially-forgivable loans through the Restore Louisiana Small Business Program.



The application period opened Friday and will continue through April 11. Program information and criteria are available online through the state Disaster Recovery Unit website.