Louisiana seeking lenders to administer flood aid loans

1 hour 37 minutes 27 seconds ago March 12, 2017 Mar 12, 2017 Sunday, March 12 2017 March 12, 2017 12:16 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is looking for lending organizations to dole out aid to qualifying small businesses impacted by the March and August 2016 floods.

The state's flood recovery task force says the Office of Community Development is seeking nonprofits, community development financial institutions and federal credit unions to administer partially-forgivable loans through the Restore Louisiana Small Business Program.

The application period opened Friday and will continue through April 11. Program information and criteria are available online through the state Disaster Recovery Unit website.

