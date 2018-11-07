Louisiana Secretary of State race heading to runoff

BATON ROUGE - A runoff election in December will determine Louisiana's next Secretary of State. The runoff will be between interim secretary Kyle Ardoin (R) and "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (D).

With 97% of the precincts reporting:

Ardoin received 21% with 287,725 votes.

Collins-Greenup received 20% with 277,445 votes.

Ardoin stepped in as the interim secretary after Tom Schedler resigned in May amid sexual harassment allegations. Schedler initially said he planned to complete the remaining two years of his term, but he instead resigned just months after the claims surfaced.

The state has since paid more than $140,000 to settle the a lawsuit that stemmed from those claims.