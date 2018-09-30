75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana secretary of state contenders knock voter letter

1 hour 6 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 10:36 PM September 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Candidates running against Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin are objecting to a letter he wrote elderly participants in an absentee voting program.
 
The contenders, both Republican and Democrat, say the letter sought to promote Ardoin at state taxpayer expense as the November election nears.
 
Ardoin's campaign spokesman Lionel Rainey says the Sept. 20 letter sent by the Republican elections chief to people allowed to vote absentee by mail educates voters about their rights.
 
In the letter, Ardoin outlines that state law prohibits voter harassment and offers a number to report concerns.
 
Ardoin took over as interim secretary of state in May when Republican Tom Schedler resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. Ardoin is one of nine candidates seeking to fill the remaining year of Schedler's term in a special election.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days