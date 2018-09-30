Louisiana secretary of state contenders knock voter letter

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Candidates running against Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin are objecting to a letter he wrote elderly participants in an absentee voting program.



The contenders, both Republican and Democrat, say the letter sought to promote Ardoin at state taxpayer expense as the November election nears.



Ardoin's campaign spokesman Lionel Rainey says the Sept. 20 letter sent by the Republican elections chief to people allowed to vote absentee by mail educates voters about their rights.



In the letter, Ardoin outlines that state law prohibits voter harassment and offers a number to report concerns.



Ardoin took over as interim secretary of state in May when Republican Tom Schedler resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. Ardoin is one of nine candidates seeking to fill the remaining year of Schedler's term in a special election.