Louisiana says abortion suit should be dismissed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana officials have told a federal appeals court in New Orleans that a lawsuit against the state by Planned Parenthood should be dismissed.

The women's health organization says the state has violated federal law by delaying its application for a license to perform abortions in Louisiana. The application was filed in September 2016.

A federal judge in Baton Rouge refused a state motion to dismiss the suit.

On Wednesday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments.

The lawsuit accuses the health department under of using "sham" investigations to delay the license.

State attorneys say there are legitimate state and federal investigations of Planned Parenthood that warrant consideration. And they say the lawsuit asks federal judges to improperly decide a state issue.

It's unclear when the appeals court will rule.