Louisiana same-sex couples denied domestic abuse protections
BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers have voted to have Louisiana remain one of only two states that bar same-sex couples from receiving domestic abuse protections.
The Senate voted 17-14 Tuesday against Republican Rep. Patrick Connick's bill, which removes the requirement that the victim be of the opposite sex in order for the act to be considered domestic violence.
The proposal can be brought up again before the session ends June 8. The bill had already passed the House 54-42 earlier this month.
There was no debate in the Senate prior to the vote. Seven senators were absent, including five Democrats.
Instances of violence carry harsher penalties if they are considered domestic.
South Carolina is the only other state to limit domestic abuse protections to those of the opposite sex.
