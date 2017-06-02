88°
Louisiana's traffic cameras should be marked, lawmakers say

June 02, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers want cities and towns that use cameras to catch speeders to post signs notifying drivers they're being monitored by the devices. 

A bill by Sen. Troy Carter, a New Orleans Democrat, requires the signs to be posted between 250 feet and 500 feet of the location of a speed camera. If the sign isn't posted, the local governing authority wouldn't be able to use the images to ticket motorists.

Senators gave final passage to the measure with a 35-0 vote Friday, sending it to the governor's desk. If signed, it would take effect Aug. 1. 

Carter sponsored a similar bill last year that passed, requiring municipalities to post clear signs that indicate an intersection red light camera within 500 feet of each camera. 

