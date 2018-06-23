Louisiana's spring inshore shrimp season to close Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The 2018 Louisiana spring inshore shrimp season will close Wednesday in an area near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line westward.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the season ends at 6 p.m. June 27 from the state line westward to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal except for the following waters: Lake Pontchartrain, Chef Menteur and Rigolets Passes, Lake Borgne, the Louisiana portion of Mississippi Sound, and the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds.

All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line will remain open until further notice.

Data collected by state biologists indicate increased quantity, distribution and percentage of small, juvenile white shrimp within these waters. The decision to close the waters was made to protect developing shrimp and provide an opportunity for growth.