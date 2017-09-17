Louisiana's share of EpiPen overbilling settlement is $6.9M

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is getting $6.9 million from EpiPen maker Mylan as part of a national settlement.

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the state's share of the $465 million federal agreement completed in August that settled allegations it overbilled Medicaid programs for its emergency allergy injectors for nearly a decade.

Landry called it Medicaid fraud. In a statement, he said people and companies that "deceive the hard-working taxpayers of Louisiana should be held accountable for their actions."

It's the second settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice that Mylan has made since 2009 for allegedly overcharging the government. The latest case involves Mylan paying Medicaid too-low rebates for the devices by classifying its brand-name product as a generic, which requires lower rebates.