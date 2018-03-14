Louisiana's secretary of state will not seek re-election amid sexual harassment lawsuit

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's embattled secretary of state, Tom Schedler, held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address calls for his resignation in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Schedler told the press he will not seek re-election, but plans to fight the sexual harassment claims. He says he will finish out the remaining two years of his term.

The lawsuit filed in February accused Schedler of sexually harassing an employee for years and punishing her after she rebuffed repeated advances. The secretary of state said he and the employee had a "consensual sexual relationship", but the woman's lawyer denied that claim.

Several state officials, including Governor John Bel Edwards, called for Schedler's resignation in the weeks after the lawsuit was filed.

Schedler's term ends January 13, 2020.