Louisiana's secretary of state to address sexual harassment lawsuit Wednesday

1 hour 17 minutes ago Wednesday, March 14 2018 Mar 14, 2018 March 14, 2018 1:30 PM March 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's embattled secretary of state, Tom Schedler, will host a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address calls for his resignation in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed in February accused Schedler of sexually harassing an employee for years and punishing her after she rebuffed repeated advances. The secretary of state said he and the employee had a "consensual sexual relationship", but the woman's lawyer denied that claim.

A file attached to the press release sent out to news outlets was labeled 'SchedlervowstofightADVISORY031318', suggesting the secretary may plan to double down on denying any wrongdoing.

Several state officials, including Governor John Bel Edwards, called for Schedler's resignation in the weeks after the lawsuit was filed.

Schedler says he plans to address the lawsuit Wednesday in a 3:30 p.m. news conference.

