Louisiana's recreational red snapper season to begin May 24

6 hours 15 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, April 07 2019 Apr 7, 2019 April 07, 2019 11:27 AM April 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's recreational red snapper season will begin May 24.
  
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission says the season will run on weekends only, and will last until the total catch approaches or reaches the state's allotment of more than 816,000 pounds for private anglers.
  
An announcement Wednesday said weekends will generally run Friday through Sunday. They'll also include the Monday of Memorial Day and Thursday, the Fourth of July.
  
There's a daily bag limit of two fish per person and a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length.
  
Mississippi's season will open the same day, but run seven days a week until July 8, and then from July 29 through Sept. 2.
