Louisiana's Mardi Gras parties move to Washington this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's Carnival celebrations are moving north this week, for the political party known as Washington Mardi Gras.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, state lawmakers, other elected and appointed officials, lobbyists and business leaders are traveling to Washington for the annual celebration hosted by Louisiana's congressional delegation. The partying and politicking events, which stretch over several days, began in the 1940s and come weeks ahead of Fat Tuesday, which is March 5 this year.

They also come in a statewide election year that is sure to be the focus of events' political chatter. Several thousand people attend the Washington Mardi Gras celebration each year. Edwards heads up for the festivities Wednesday, until Sunday. Washington Mardi Gras is hosted by the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, currently captained by Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.