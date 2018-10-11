Louisiana's lucrative voting machine contract award canceled

80°
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana is voiding a multimillion-dollar contract to replace state voting machines after a key official in Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration found flaws in the vendor selection.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's office will have to redo the bid process if the decision by Louisiana's chief procurement officer Paula Tregre stands. The decision to scrap the contract award to Dominion Voting Systems comes at an unfortunate time for Ardoin.

The Republican is running on the November ballot to remain secretary of state. Ardoin accused Edwards, a Democrat, of siding with a losing bidder who protested the contract award because the company's lobbyist is an Edwards supporter.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, who oversees the Office of State Procurement, called Ardoin's claims "absurd." Dominion says it will appeal the decision.

