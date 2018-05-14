75°
Louisiana's hyped criminal-justice overhaul under review

Monday, May 14 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Months after a heavily hyped overhaul of Louisiana's criminal justice codes, lawmakers have introduced a flurry of proposals to walk back some of the changes.
  
At least 10 proposals to alter aspects of the overhaul have been filed in the Louisiana Legislature.
  
Advocates who were instrumental in the initial overhaul say they've been blindsided by a so-called compromise bill nearing passage. But Gov. John Bel Edwards says he's open to adjustments to the overhaul he championed last year.
  
Prosecutors and judges who are pushing for some of the changes say they are trying to fix unforeseen problems that have arisen from the overhaul.
  
But some argue it's too soon to start tinkering with the new laws.

