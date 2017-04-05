62°
Louisiana's flooding response blasted by GOP congressmen

April 05, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards tangled with Republican members of Congress over Louisiana's response to damaging flooding last year.

The Advocate reports GOP congressmen from Utah, Kentucky, Georgia and other states took turns blasting Louisiana's effort Wednesday, in combative exchanges with the Democratic governor.

U.S. House Oversight Committee members also questioned the Federal Emergency Management Agency and contractor CB&I about an 84-year-old blind man found dead inside a FEMA-issued manufactured housing unit. The unit allegedly had a faulty heating system.

Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, said the federal government "fell on its face, and the state didn't do too much to help either."

When Edwards graded his administration's flood response a B-plus, Georgia Rep. Jody Hice said that sounded "generous."

Edwards said the questioning was misleading and unfair.

