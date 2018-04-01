76°
Louisiana's failed special session on taxes cost state $643K

4 hours 48 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, April 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's failed special session on taxes, which didn't raise any money to help close a state budget gap, cost taxpayers nearly $643,000.
  
Information provided by the House and Senate to NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune showed the 15-day session, held from Feb. 19 through March 5, cost $42,865 per day.
  
The spending was less than the range of $50,000 to $60,000 per day that is usual for special sessions. That could be because the House could not reach a consensus on taxes, leaving the Senate few reasons to meet.
  
Nearly all tax measures must start in the House.
  
According to the records, the House spent $451,620 on the session and the Senate $191,349.
  
Much of the money covered compensation for lawmakers. The state paid $324,879 to legislators for per diem and mileage.
