76°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana's failed special session on taxes cost state $643K
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's failed special session on taxes, which didn't raise any money to help close a state budget gap, cost taxpayers nearly $643,000.
Information provided by the House and Senate to NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune showed the 15-day session, held from Feb. 19 through March 5, cost $42,865 per day.
The spending was less than the range of $50,000 to $60,000 per day that is usual for special sessions. That could be because the House could not reach a consensus on taxes, leaving the Senate few reasons to meet.
Nearly all tax measures must start in the House.
According to the records, the House spent $451,620 on the session and the Senate $191,349.
Much of the money covered compensation for lawmakers. The state paid $324,879 to legislators for per diem and mileage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video shows vet crew slow dancing with puppies waking up from their...
-
Ascension Parish seeing major blight changes following WBRZ story
-
Update: Woman finally getting answers after graves in historic cemetery badly damaged
-
Update: Government Street Road Diet moving along
-
Baton Rouge residents retrace the stations of the cross for Easter