Louisiana's early voting period for runoff wraps up Saturday

1 hour 53 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 November 30, 2018 10:49 AM November 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Early voting for Louisiana's Dec. 8 election is wrapping up.
  
The last day for voters to cast ballots in advance is Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at parish registrar of voters' offices and other locations .
  
A runoff election for secretary of state is top of the ballot, with Republican Kyle Ardoin and Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup vying for the job. They were the top two vote-getters in the November primary. Ardoin has been working in the interim role as elections chief since his former boss resigned in May amid sexual harassment allegations.
  
Also on the ballot are runoffs for local elected seats across 47 parishes. Several parishes have local proposition elections, such as taxes, up for consideration. Eight parishes only have the secretary of state's race on the ballot.

