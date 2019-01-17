67°
Louisiana's early issuance of February food stamps done

Thursday, January 17 2019
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana has finished handing out February food stamps early, with the state social services agency warning recipients to budget them carefully to cover their needs.

The state Department of Children and Family Services joined other states in the early issuance of the food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program because of the partial federal government shutdown. The benefits loaded onto the debit-style cards totaled more than $88.5 million for nearly 338,000 Louisiana households.

The Department of Children and Family Services is trying to ensure recipients realize that it is not extra help, but the usual food aid a family receives. The benefits are expected to last recipients through February. More information is available on the agency's website.

