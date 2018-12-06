51°
Louisiana's coastal chief leaving Edwards administration

Thursday, December 06 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Restorethegulf.gov
BATON ROUGE (AP) - The leader of Louisiana's coastal protection and restoration efforts is leaving Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration at the end of the year to take a job in private industry.
  
Johnny Bradberry's resignation as Edwards' executive assistant for coastal activities and chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority takes effect Jan. 1.
  
The Democratic governor announced Bradberry's planned departure Thursday, as he praised Bradberry's work since taking the job three years ago.
  
During his tenure, Bradberry oversaw adjustments to and the implementation of a $50 billion, 50-year coastal master plan for Louisiana.
  
Edwards named Chip Kline, his deputy director for coastal activities, to serve as the interim chairman of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.
