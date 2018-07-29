92°
Louisiana's bald eagle population growing

5 hours 47 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, July 29 2018 Jul 29, 2018 July 29, 2018 10:53 AM July 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - After nearly dying out in the 1970s, Louisiana's bald eagle population is showing signs of a comeback.
  
The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says its latest eagle survey shows not just a high number of nests but a high number of healthy chicks in them.
  
News outlets report the department says the survey shows 264 nests in active use. In the early '70s, the state had less than seven nests.
  
Wildlife and Fisheries' aerial survey begins in late fall with flights to count eggs in nests. The agency flies again in spring to count the number of chicks.
