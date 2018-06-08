Louisiana's annual Free Fishing Weekend coming up

81°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE (AP) - This weekend will be the only time this year that it's OK to fish without a license in Louisiana waters.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hopes to hook anglers with its annual Free Fishing Weekend. Residents and visitors won't need a fishing license Saturday or Sunday, but will have to follow all fishing regulations.

Those include size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions. Aside from this one weekend - June 9 and 10 this year - anglers aged 16 and over must have a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any state public waters, inshore or offshore.

Licenses can be bought online at here. License sales help pay for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management through the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.

