43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana's 15-week abortion ban remains unenforceable

3 hours 45 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 November 21, 2018 4:48 AM November 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's law banning abortions after 15 weeks remains on hold after a federal judge struck down a similar prohibition in neighboring Mississippi.

The law passed by the Louisiana Legislature and signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards earlier this year contains language that it will only take effect if a federal court upholds the law in Mississippi. And U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves in Mississippi ruled Tuesday that the law there "unequivocally" violates women's constitutional rights.

It wasn't immediately clear if the state's governor would appeal the decision. If it ever took effect, Louisiana's law would allow the imposition of a prison sentence of up to two years for someone who performs an abortion after 15 weeks. The measure was sponsored by Democratic Sen. John Milkovich of Keithville.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days