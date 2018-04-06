74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana roofer arrested after taking back roof

1 hour 47 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 April 06, 2018 5:52 PM April 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The News Star
MONROE (AP) - A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.
  
Authorities arrested 66-year-old Andrew Jackson Higdon III, of West Monroe, Tuesday on charges of simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. The News-Star reports Higdon was freed after posting $4,500 bond.
  
The arrest warrant says Ouachita Parish deputies responded Dec. 29, 2016 to a property damage complaint. The victim says Higdon verbally agreed to replace her roof in June and wait for payment until her insurance issued a check.
  
The victim says Higdon started asking for payment around mid-December. She said she could partially pay, but he wanted the full amount. She says he told her if she didn't pay, he would take the roof and her house would be damaged when it rained.
  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days