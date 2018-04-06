74°
Louisiana roofer arrested after taking back roof
MONROE (AP) - A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.
Authorities arrested 66-year-old Andrew Jackson Higdon III, of West Monroe, Tuesday on charges of simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. The News-Star reports Higdon was freed after posting $4,500 bond.
The arrest warrant says Ouachita Parish deputies responded Dec. 29, 2016 to a property damage complaint. The victim says Higdon verbally agreed to replace her roof in June and wait for payment until her insurance issued a check.
The victim says Higdon started asking for payment around mid-December. She said she could partially pay, but he wanted the full amount. She says he told her if she didn't pay, he would take the roof and her house would be damaged when it rained.
