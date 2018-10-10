Louisiana rescue teams rush to aid those affected by Hurricane Michael

BATON ROUGE - Entergy crews and rescue teams are helping out those affected by Hurricane Michael.

"Whenever we are in need, we ask other utilities through the United States at times to help us with power restorations," said Greg Guilbeau, Entergy's Senior Manager of Customer Service.

"Whenever they have a need such as this, affected by a hurricane or ice storm, they ask us to help them, so it's mutual assistance."

In total, 10 trucks and at least 22 people will be a part of the team.

"We are taking this extremely seriously," Guilbeau added.

So is the Louisiana Task Force and the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The team departed Wednesday morning, and plans to assist for the next seven days.

"Unfortunately, we are looking at a very, very intense storm," BRFD spokesman Curt Monte said. "They are expected to be very busy when they get there."

Monte says once crews arrive, there is only one mission to be completed.

"To save lives. To help these folks to recover from the intense storm that is heading their way," said Monte.

Not only are utility crews and first responders helping, but a local restaurant is also pitching in.

"We needed a lot of help when it hit us, so they will need as much help as possible," said Dustin Felton, owner of Rice and Roux.

Felton says he will use his location as a drop off stop for all United Cajun Navy Donations.

Anyone who wishes to donate can drop off all items at Rice and Roux located on 2158 O'Neal Lane.