Louisiana rejects Trump commission request for voter data
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana won't give President Donald Trump's voting commission the voter identification information it requested.
Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced his decision Monday. In a statement, Schedler says he believes voters' private information - including Social Security numbers, birth dates, and mother's maiden name - should be kept private and should be protected by the state.
Schedler, a Repubican, says he believes the Trump commission's request is politically motivated. He described the effort as a "federal intrusion and overreach."
He says the commission can buy the limited public information available under the law to anyone. That includes names, addresses, party registrations and voter histories - whether people voted, not how they voted.
Several states, including neighboring Mississippi, have refused to comply with the voter information request, citing privacy concerns.
