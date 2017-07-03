91°
Louisiana rejects Trump commission request for voter data

44 minutes 38 seconds ago July 03, 2017 Jul 3, 2017 Monday, July 03 2017 July 03, 2017 2:14 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana won't give President Donald Trump's voting commission the voter identification information it requested. 

Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced his decision Monday. In a statement, Schedler says he believes voters' private information - including Social Security numbers, birth dates, and mother's maiden name - should be kept private and should be protected by the state.

Schedler, a Repubican, says he believes the Trump commission's request is politically motivated. He described the effort as a "federal intrusion and overreach." 

He says the commission can buy the limited public information available under the law to anyone. That includes names, addresses, party registrations and voter histories - whether people voted, not how they voted.

Several states, including neighboring Mississippi, have refused to comply with the voter information request, citing privacy concerns. 

