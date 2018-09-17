95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana regulators remove patient cap on marijuana doctors

1 hour 37 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 September 17, 2018 1:19 PM September 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana regulators are loosening limits on how many medical marijuana patients doctors authorized to dispense cannabis can treat.

The move addresses concerns about bottlenecks to access. Louisiana's State Board of Medical Examiners agreed to remove a cap established in 2016 that limited physicians to 100 medical marijuana patients. The board voted 8-1 vote Monday to eliminate the patient limit. Only 48 doctors have applied to dispense medical marijuana when it becomes available later this year.

That has created concerns eligible patients will have difficulty getting the medication. With a narrower 5-4 vote, the board also got rid of a rule that would have required medical marijuana patients to revisit their doctor every 90 days to continue getting therapeutic cannabis.

People seeking medical marijuana urged the board to end both restrictions.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days