Louisiana regular session nears end, with another next week

Friday, May 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers are winding down their regular session, a few days before they enter another special session to consider taxes to stave off deep budget cuts.

The House and Senate intend to adjourn sometime Friday, after 10 weeks of often break-neck speed to sift through more than 1,400 bills and wrap up early so they can move into the tax debate. Still outstanding are bills to spend a state surplus, extend Harrah's casino operating contract and allow more prayer in public schools.

It was unclear if those measures would be completed before lawmakers head home. They'll return Tuesday to open the special session called by Gov. John Bel Edwards to determine if they'll pass up to $650 million in taxes to offset some temporary taxes that expire July 1.

