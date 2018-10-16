Louisiana recall: 15 tons of packaged restaurant fare

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana company is recalling 15 tons of packaged ready-to-eat chicken and pork products produced since January 2017 for five restaurants in Louisiana and Texas.

A recall notice late Monday from the US Food and Drug Administration says A La Carte Foods of Belle Rose made the six products with sausage that hadn't been federally inspected.

The FDA says it has not had any confirmed reports of illness from the products.

They include jambalaya, gumbo and red beans with sausage, all sent frozen in 12-pound packages.

A La Carte sells more than 100 items to restaurants under its own brands, A La Carte and Southern Casual. The products in question all were made and packaged for specific restaurants.

The company didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.