Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy arrested in Florida as fugitive

7 hours 29 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, February 25 2018 Feb 25, 2018 February 25, 2018 1:36 PM February 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A 19-year-old Louisiana rapper has been arrested in Florida on a fugitive warrant from Georgia.
  
Leon County Sheriff's Office records show Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, known by his fans for his artist name NBA YoungBoy or YoungBoy Never Broke Again, was booked into custody Sunday in Tallahassee. The report says Gaulden fled from justice in Waycross, Georgia, near the Florida state line. A spokesman for the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to inquiries about the charges he faces.
  
YoungBoy has lately seen success with singles such as "Outside Today" and "No Smoke," which have appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
  
The arrest is not Gaulden's first run-in with the law. The Advocate newspaper said a state judge put him on three years of active supervised probation in August for his role in a nonfatal drive-by shooting in 2016.
