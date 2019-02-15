64°
Louisiana rapper Mystikal freed on $3M bond in rape case
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Mystikal, a Louisiana rapper who's been in custody for nearly 1½ years on a rape charge, is now free on bond.
KTBS-TV reports that the artist, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was released Wednesday from the Caddo Correctional Center under a $3 million bond. Tyler surrendered in August 2017 when he learned there was a warrant out for his arrest.
Tyler was accused of a sexual assault at a Shreveport casino in October 2016 and was indicted on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. Tyler's attorney, Joel Pearce, says Tyler's trial is scheduled for May.
Tyler is best known for his 2000 hit, "Shake (it Fast)," which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.
