Louisiana public school funding formula moves ahead in House

May 17, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - A $3.7 billion financing formula for Louisiana's public schools next year has started advancing in the House.

The proposal was redrafted by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education at lawmakers' request, to assist flood-impacted districts and safeguard the Vernon Parish district if it experiences student enrollment drops from a Fort Polk deployment.

The amount paid per student in the 2017-18 year wouldn't rise. But $18 million in new money is earmarked for higher-need students and dual enrollment programs.

The formula's price tag also would rise by another $18 million, to account for increased student enrollment, and $7 million for the flood and deployment provisions.

The House Education Committee approved the proposal without objection Wednesday. Lawmakers can only approve or reject the formula submitted.

