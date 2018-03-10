Louisiana prison closing at end of March

Image: NOLA.com

LEESVILLE, La. - A Louisiana prison is closing at the end of March.

Vernon Parish authorities say they're closing the Vernon Parish Correctional Facility on March 31.

The American Press reports Sheriff Sam Craft says the decision was made with "great regret". He said his office had investigated every possible avenue to avoid closing the facility, but that budgetary restraints being made at the state level left little choice.

In order to be self-supporting, Craft estimates the facility would need to house a minimum of 350 inmates per day. Currently it only has room for a maximum 230 inmates and as of Monday had only 201.

Craft says parish inmates will continue to be housed at the parish jail.

He says the closure will also affect current employees, who he's working to reassign.