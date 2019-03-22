Louisiana politicians react to the end of the Mueller probe

Washington - Louisiana politicians are reacting to the news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his report to Attorney General William Barr after nearly two years of investigating.

Sentator Bill Cassidy says he's relieved the investigation has finally ended.

All Americans should be glad that this investigation is over. I join President Trump in asking for its public release. We should allow Americans to judge. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) March 22, 2019

Senator John Kennedy is eager for the findings to be publicly released.

Mueller’s report needs to be released to the public ASAP. The report cost a lot of taxpayer money, & the American people have heard so many rumors, so much spin & innuendo about its contents. Americans deserve to know the contents, & I trust them to draw their own conclusions. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 22, 2019

Congressman and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise criticized Democrats upon the news release.

The only collusion was between Democrats and many in the media who peddled this lie because they continue to refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election. #WitchHunt https://t.co/bQAsJ970XK — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 22, 2019

No details of Mueller's findings have been released, but Barr says he may brief congressional leaders on the report as soon as this weekend.