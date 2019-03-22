57°
Louisiana politicians react to the end of the Mueller probe

Friday, March 22 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Washington - Louisiana politicians are reacting to the news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his report to Attorney General William Barr after nearly two years of investigating. 

Sentator Bill Cassidy says he's relieved the investigation has finally ended.

Senator John Kennedy is eager for the findings to be publicly released.

Congressman and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise criticized Democrats upon the news release.

 

No details of Mueller's findings have been released, but Barr says he may brief congressional leaders on the report as soon as this weekend.

