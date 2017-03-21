Louisiana politicians get roasted in Baton Rouge this weekend

BATON ROUGE - State leaders with thick skins will be among the audience at Louisiana's 66th Annual Gridiron Show this weekend. Former and current political reporters will satirize the elected officials in a two night, sketch comedy show at the Nicholson Post American Legion Hall on 151 South Wooddale Blvd.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night and the show begins at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the door. However, seats are going fast with advance sales, particularly on Friday night. Those who want to attend should email show staff at gridironshowbr@yahoo.com.

Proceeds this year go to scholarships for two Louisiana college students majoring in journalism.

Audience members are seated at tables of 10 people. Outside food is allowed but all beverages must be purchased at the show, cash only. Audio and video recordings are not permitted.