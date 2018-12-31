Louisiana police try to dupe criminals with 'Zika meth' warning

Photo: Harahan Police Department

HARAHAN - A southeast Louisiana police department has garnered national attention after it posted a tongue-in-cheek warning about contaminated drugs on social media.

The Harahan Police Department made the post on Facebook Saturday. In that post, the department warned that meth purchased in "any part of Louisiana" may be infected with the Zika virus. It went on to urge people to call the department if they had any drugs that needed testing.

The social media warning gained traction over the weekend, with nearly 6,000 people having shared it as of Monday morning.

Police Chief Tim Walker played off the post as nothing more than a joke to help raise awareness of drug abuse. But not everyone found the stunt humorous.

“I am concerned about the information that is disseminated to the community and our surrounding communities, and how they are getting their information,” Harahan Mayor Tina Miceli told the Advocate. “I don’t want residents afraid without having information.”

Despite the criticism, Walker holds firm that there was nothing harmful about the post. Though he admits to the Advocate that no one has taken advantage of the offer thus far.