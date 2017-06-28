Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana pizza icon dies
OAK GROVE, Louisiana – The founder of a Louisiana-based pizza chain known for its iconic “Sweep the Kitchen” pizza has died, media outlets in Monroe reported Wednesday.
Johnny Huntsman, founder of Johnny's Pizza, died after a long illness, according to the Monroe News Star. Hunstman was 77.
Hunstman created the pizza joint 50 years ago, building his pizza empire into numerous stores in Louisiana and other states. While there are only two locations in Baton Rouge and one in each of the Lafayette and New Orleans areas, in Huntsman's home-base of North Louisiana, there are Johnny's on more corners than CC's or Starbucks.
Johnny's Pizza "Sweep the Kitchen" from Mike Healey Photo Video on Vimeo.
The famous “Sweep the Kitchen” is topped with virtually every topping possible.
Funeral services are Friday.
