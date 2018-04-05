70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Pine Snake now listed as 'threatened' by US government

1 hour 20 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 April 05, 2018 5:36 PM April 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The federal government has announced a "threatened" listing for a burrowing snake found only in Louisiana and Texas.
  
The Louisiana pine snake is a 5-foot-long 5 (1.5-meter-long) constrictor found in a few longleaf pine forests in four Louisiana parishes and five Texas counties.
  
It eats pocket gophers and lives in their burrows.
  
The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed it as endangered since 2007. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced its listing Thursday, opening a 30-day comment period.
  
Elsie Bennett of an endangered species nonprofit called the Center for Biological Diversity calls it a great first step. The group sued to make the Interior Department decide the snake's status and that of hundreds of other species on the agency's list of candidates for protection.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days