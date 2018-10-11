79°
Louisiana pays $149K to settle harassment suit

Thursday, October 11 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana is paying $149,075 to end a sexual misconduct lawsuit against former Secretary of State Tom Schedler that was filed by one of his former employees.
  
Schedler will personally pay $18,425 on top of the taxpayer-financed amount.
  
Details of the settlement were provided Thursday to The Associated Press by the Division of Administration. The payments will resolve legal claims that Schedler sexually harassed a woman who worked for him.
  
A state district judge has signed paperwork ending the lawsuit.
  
Schedler, a Republican in office since 2010, resigned as Louisiana's chief elections official in May amid intensifying scrutiny about the harassment allegations.
  
Of the taxpayer-financed amount, the Division of Administration says $58,625 will be paid by the Office of Risk Management, Louisiana's self-insurer, and $90,450 by the secretary of state's office.

