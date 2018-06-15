Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana patients could get more medication cost details
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers are trying to offer patients more details about what happens at the pharmacy counter and whether they've gotten the most affordable medication for an ailment.
In the regular legislative session, lawmakers passed bills requiring more transparency about the complex structures that determine prescription drug prices. Gov. John Bel Edwards recently signed the proposals into law. The measures target pharmacy benefit managers, middle-management firms hired by insurance companies and employers to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.
Among the changes, those firms will be outlawed from using so-called gag rules that bar pharmacists from telling patients when they could save money by paying cash instead of using insurance or if there's a more affordable medication.
Reporting will be required about whether drug rebates are passed on to customers.
