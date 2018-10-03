Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana pastor pleads guilty in Social Security Scheme
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal authorities say a south Louisiana pastor has pleaded guilty to theft of government funds in a $200,000 Social Security scheme.
A news release from U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser says 59-year-old Otho Schilling entered the plea Tuesday. Prosecutors said the crime happened while Schilling served as pastor of a church in Bush. He had the church pay his personal expenses, such as his health and car insurance premiums, in lieu of a salary. At the same time, Schilling was receiving Retirement, Survivors and Disability Insurance from the Social Security Administration.
Prosecutors said he concealed both his earnings and employment from the Social Security Administration - and fraudulently received over $200,000 in benefits he was not entitled to because he was employed.
He will be sentenced Jan. 8.
