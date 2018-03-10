Louisiana pastor arrested for meth possession

BENTON - Authorities say a Louisiana pastor has been arrested after telling police he had meth and letting them search his home for it.



The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Andy C. Harris, of Bossier City, faces charges of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Sheriff's spokesman Bill Davis says in an email that he was released on $5,000 bond.



The Times reports Harris was senior pastor at The Church of the Cross in Haughton. Church officials confirmed Friday that Harris had resigned, but declined further comment.



Davis said in a news release that Harris told deputies about the drugs during an interview for an unrelated investigation. Davis wouldn't tell the newspaper what the original investigation was about.



Harris did not immediately respond to a phone message asking for comment.

