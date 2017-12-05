Louisiana part of 13 state lawsuit over eggs

Over a dozen states are part of a lawsuit over eggs. The states want the U.S. Supreme Court to block California's 2008 law that requires any eggs sold there to come from hens that have room to roam and stretch their legs inside their habitats.

Yesterday, the case to challenge the law was brought directly to the Supreme Court.

Louisiana is one of the states that has an issue with the law because California farms distribute nationwide, and pass off the expenses to consumers.

Missouri's attorney general, who is spearheading this lawsuit, says the California law allegedly has cost consumers nationwide up to $350 million annually because of higher egg prices since it took effect in 2015.

California produced about five billion eggs and imported an additional four billion from other states in 2012, according to the lawsuit. Of those out-of-state eggs, 30 percent came from Iowa, the nation's top egg producer and about 13 percent came from Missouri, the second-highest percentage cited in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit argues that California's requirements violate the U.S. Constitution's interstate commerce clause and are pre-empted by federal law. The suit also asks the Supreme Court to take up the case directly instead of requiring that it first move through the lower courts.

Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah and Wisconsin.