Louisiana parish's beaver bounty program suspended

Photo: The Town Talk

DERIDDER, La. (AP) - A Louisiana parish has temporarily suspended its beaver bounty program.



The American Press reports the Beauregard Parish Police Jury halted the program to allow jurors a chance to re-examine its permit and bounty ordinance.



The ordinance allows beaver hunters and trappers from outside the parish to obtain permits at no cost to hunt the destructive animals throughout the area. Permit supervisor Dianna Nichols told jurors recently that of the 17 active permits issued, three belong to residents outside of Beauregard. She says the only requirement to participate is that hunters or trappers be licensed.



Nichols says the parish presently pays $35 for every beaver tail turned in. In 2018, there were 94 tails turned in costing the parish $3,290.



Surrounding Louisiana parishes and Texas counties do not pay beaver bounties.

