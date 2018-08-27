Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana outdoorsmen asked to help lessen spread of insect
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana officials are asking outdoorsmen to help stem the spread of an insect they believe is killing off Roseau cane, an important marsh grass, in the southeastern corner of the state.
State wildlife and agriculture leaders suspect an invasive, fleshy white insect from Asia, dubbed Roseau cane scale, may be leading to the death of the grass. They're asking waterfowl hunters and fishermen not to transport Roseau cane or tie their boats to it and to take extra precautions to clean boats after they fish or hunt.
The Advocate reports the aim is to limit the spread of the Roseau cane scale, discovered in Louisiana in 2016. Damage to Roseau cane is worrisome because the grass is an anchor in Louisiana's eroding coastal marshes and helps protect an important waterfowl area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Audit reveals EBR Housing Authority used public money on parties, prizes for...
-
The town Addis debates whether or not to add a rail-road crossing...
-
NATIONAL DOG DAY: BREC plans to renovate its dog parks and expand
-
St. Luke's United Methodist Church celebrates 151st anniversary
-
BREC hosts rodeo to rid their lakes of a toxic plant