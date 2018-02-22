73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana ordered to pay $154K over blocked marriage law

2 hours 52 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, February 22 2018 Feb 22, 2018 February 22, 2018 6:01 AM February 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal judge has ordered the state of Louisiana to pay more than $150,000 in fees and costs to attorneys for a man who successfully challenged a law that prevented him and other foreign-born U.S. citizens from getting married.

U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle's order Wednesday comes more than six months after he permanently blocked the marriage law.

Lawyers who represented Lafayette resident Viet Anh Vo had asked for nearly $213,000 in fees and more than $11,267 in costs. Lemelle awarded them $144,614 in fees and $10,140 in costs.

The Indonesia-born Vo sued in 2016 after he and his U.S.-born fiancee had their application for a marriage license rejected by court clerks in three parishes. The law blocked Vo from getting a license because he couldn't produce a birth certificate.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days