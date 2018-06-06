Louisiana on list of American Idol audition locations for new season

Do you think you have what it takes to be a contestant on American Idol?

In a few months, residents can audition to be a part of the hit TV show. American Idol has announced the locations for this year's auditions, and Louisiana is on the list.

To register for an audition click here. If you can't make it in person, hopeful contestants can also audition online. To submit your audition online click here.

Audition locations:

-Orlando, FL - August 25

-San Diego, CA - August 25

-Chattanooga, TN - August 28

-Scottsdale, AZ - August 28

-Charlotte, NC - August 31

-Albuquerque, NM - August 31

-Seattle, WA - August 31

-Boise, ID - September 2

-Richmond, VA - September 3

-Plano, TX - September 3

-Houston, TX - September 4

-Austin, TX - September 6

-Philadelphia, PA - September 6

-Oklahoma City, OK - September 6

-Buffalo, NY - September 9

-Kansas City, MO - September 9

-Shreveport, LA - September 9

-Columbus, OH - September 12

-Little Rock, AR - September 12

-Charleston, WV - September 15

According to the website, locations and dates are subject to change.