Louisiana OKs new plan for red snapper anglers

The federal season will reopen for the next 12 weekends if Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida all agree to close state recreational seasons in the Gulf on weekdays, at least through Labor Day.

At issue is how to ensure full recovery of the once disastrously depleted red snapper population while giving everyone a chance at the catch.

A Louisiana commission voted 5-0 for the proposal Monday.

Texas has three public hearings along its coast Monday night. Alabama officials asked for public comment in a Facebook posting Friday, the same day that Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission held a conference call to gauge public comment.

