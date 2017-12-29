Louisiana officer arrested for domestic violence

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- A New Orleans Police Officer was arrested by the Public Integrity Bureau after allegations of domestic abuse.

WWL-TV reports that the allegations brought against 34-year-old Robert Dees were backed up witnesses on the scene.

Dees has been on the police force for 13 years.

Police wouldn't elaborate on the case, but according to the Orleans Parish website, Dees was arrested on Christmas Eve and released on a $350 bond.

"It rattles me a little bit because I've yet to see a bond that low," said Nia Weeks with Women With a Vision.

Weeks is also a criminal defense attorney.

"The consequences for domestic abuse battery...up to 6 months in jail, a significant amount of fines and fees, 26 weeks of domestic violence classes. Four days in jail or 60 hours of community service," Weeks said.

Often times there is a spike in domestic abuse cases this time of the year, according to Weeks.

"There's absolutely a spike in domestic violence and abuse of children, violence among family members. Increases during the holiday season starting around Thanksgiving," Weeks said. "You see a significant increase in the cases that happen."

WWL reached out to Dee's attorney Donovan Livaccari who released a short statement saying, "We look forward to the investigation of this matter and we are confident that Officer Dees will be cleared in the end."