Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal seeing increased requests for smoke detectors

BATON ROUGE - The office of State Fire Marshal has received nearly 200 requests for smoke detectors in the wake of several deadly fires.

According to a Facebook post, fire marshal deputies received 191 requests for smoke alarms Friday.

"Through our amazing partnerships we have fire marshal deputies working hand and hand with our local fire departments to provide lifesaving alarms in Louisiana homes," the post said.