30°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal seeing increased requests for smoke detectors

2 hours 47 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, January 05 2018 Jan 5, 2018 January 05, 2018 8:57 PM January 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Johnston von Springer

BATON ROUGE - The office of State Fire Marshal has received nearly 200 requests for smoke detectors in the wake of several deadly fires.

According to a Facebook post, fire marshal deputies received 191 requests for smoke alarms Friday.

"Through our amazing partnerships we have fire marshal deputies working hand and hand with our local fire departments to provide lifesaving alarms in Louisiana homes," the post said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days